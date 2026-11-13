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We're Hiring! Marketing & Development Associate
9 days ago
The Marketing and Development Associate and supports the work of both the Marketing & Communications and Development teams. The Marketing & Development Associate contributes to the organization through marketing, communications, and development initiatives that are aligned with CMTM’s needs and strategic plan. Responsibilities include content creation, social media operations, web support, gift entry and donation acknowledgements, donation and sponsorship solicitation, data entry and analysis, and assistance with the logistics and promotion of major events. The role enhances philanthropic support, highlights community partnerships, and plays a vital part in conveying the impact of the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine.