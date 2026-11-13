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College to Lead New York’s First Statewide Agribiotech Network with $1.15M SUNY Award
8 days ago
SUNY Cobleskill Ag & Tech has received $1.15 million from the SUNY to develop New York State’s first statewide agribiotech network. The network will integrate autonomous farm and drone machinery, robotics, AI-enabled agronomy, biotechnology, alternative fuel systems, and circular-economy agricultural models. The award is part of a $5 million investment in agritech research announced by SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. and allocated by the SUNY Board of Trustees to expand research, education, and training opportunities for students in agriculture technology.