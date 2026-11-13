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Tiffin Athletics Hosts Successful Team Tressel Fitness Challenge on Campus
7 days ago
Tiffin University Athletics welcomed more than 260 local students to campus on Friday, November 6 for a successful Team Tressel Fitness Challenge inside the Heminger Center. The event brought together students from Tiffin Middle School, Calvert Catholic Schools and Bridges Preparatory Academy for a morning focused on physical activity, healthy habits, mentorship and teamwork.