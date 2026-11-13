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Pitchers Most Vulnerable to Velocity Drops
By Jack Martin,11 days ago
Looking back on my pretty glowing piece on the return of Bryce Miller from his injury earlier in the season, there is a lot to take away from it on reflection. In hindsight, I may have been guilty of falling into a few traps. Having followed his offseason with great anticipation after hearing he had added some extra velocity, I actually drafted him and stashed him in a league. I was guilty of confirmation bias when he returned and looked the way he did with his velocity playing up, and I may have gotten carried away.