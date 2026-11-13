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Hero Of Demacia Brings Record £560k To Top The Tattersalls Cheltenham November Sale
10 days ago
Aidan O'Ryan and Gordon Elliott purchased Hero Of Demacia (No Risk At All) (lot 18) for a sale-topping £560,000 at the Tattersalls Cheltenham November Sale on Friday. The debut point-to-point winner is out of the Grade 3-placed chaser Mrs Lovett (Sir Percy). He was consigned by Monbeg Stables. He sold for €85,000 out of the Goffs December NH Sale as a foal and made €140,000 from Monbeg during the Goffs Arkle Sale in 2025.