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Richard ‘Rich’ Miller, 71, Le Mars
11 days ago
Richard ‘Rich’ Miller, 71, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 12, 2026, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars, Iowa. Reverend Steven Broers will officiate. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation with the family present will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time and following the service during a time of lunch and fellowship, all at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.