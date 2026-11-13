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Breckenridge E-Ride trips jump 42% this year while state grant funding runs out for 2027
11 days ago
Breckenridge’s electric bike-share program saw a 42% increase in trips this year, but its growing popularity comes as the town faces the expiration of its grant funding. The Breck E-Ride program concluded its fourth season with 40,315 trips, up from 28,291 last year, according to data presented at a Breckenridge Town Council work session Tuesday, Nov. 10.
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