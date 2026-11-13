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Pac-12 Announces All-Conference Teams, Individual Awards for Women's Soccer
8 days ago
The Pac-12 today announced postseason awards and All-Conference honors for women's soccer, as voted on by the league's nine head coaches. The Pac-12 Championship is set for a title game kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 5:30 p.m. MT live from Chuck and Gloria Bell Soccer Field, and the match can be seen live on the Pac-12's YouTube channel as Utah State and Boise State fight for the league's crown and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.