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Pac-12 Announces All-Conference Teams, Individual Awards for Men's Soccer
9 days ago
The Pac-12 today announced postseason awards and All-Conference honors for men's soccer, as voted on by the league's seven head coaches. The Pac-12 Championship is set for a title game kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. PT from Paul Lorenz Field in Corvallis, and the match can be seen live on the Pac-12's YouTube channel as Oregon State and San Diego State fight for the league's crown and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.