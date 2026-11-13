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Boise State, Utah State Set for Pac-12 Championship Final
By Via Boise State University Athletics,,9 days ago
WHAT’S NEXT No. 2 Boise State will face No. 1 Utah State in the final round of the Pac-12 Championship on Saturday, Nov. 14, in Logan, Utah. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. MT, with the match streaming live on Pac-12 YouTube. SCOUTING THE AGGIES Utah State enters the matchup as the No. 1 seed with a 13-3-4 overall record and a 6-1-1 mark in conference play. Earlier this season, Boise State fell to the Aggies 1-0 at the Boas Soccer Complex after Utah State converted a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Utah State holds an 18-7-5 advantage in…
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