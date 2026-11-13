undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Attorney General Jeff Jackson says he files lawsuit to keep vet bills down for pet owners
By WITN Web Team,11 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Attorney General Jeff Jackson said he is filing a lawsuit to block a company merger that would mean larger bills for North Carolina pet owners. Veterinary supply distributor Covetrus wants to buy its competitor MWI, according to Jackson. The two largest distributors of vet supplies; if they merge, Jackson said pet owners will face rising costs.
114