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Full Staffing for CRESS: A Cost-Saving Investment That Strengthens the Amherst Police Department
By Amherst Indy,11 days ago
The following analysis was sent to the Amherst Town Council on Nov. 3, 2026. The Community Safety and Social Justice Committee (CSSJC) recommends that the Town Council fund CRESS at the staffing level needed to operate as a full, two-shift department. We make this recommendation for three reasons: it will lower what the town spends to answer calls for service, it will reduce costly downstream emergency and medical expenses, and it will give the Amherst Police Department (APD) more time and capacity to respond to violent crimes.