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Election results for Columbia County special districts, countywide races
By Kaelyn Cassidy,9 days ago
Early election results saw candidates pull ahead in special district and countywide races. Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley, Clerk Debbie Klug and Treasurer Mary Ann Guess each ran unopposed for reelection to their seats. Early election results showed each candidates’ reelection bid was successful. Columbia River People’s Utility District...