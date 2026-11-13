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Nationwide FAA ground stop impacts flights at Portland International Airport
By Hannah Seibold,11 days ago
Travelers flying out of Portland International Airport face disruptions Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop, halting all departing flights because of what the agency described as “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”. “The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop due to technology issues,...