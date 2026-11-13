undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Troutdale celebrates paved Jordan Road Path along Sandy River
By Christopher Keizur,10 days ago
A new paved, accessible path has opened in Troutdale, offering new ways to enjoy nature. In early November, officials held a ribbon-cutting for a paved path along Jordan Road, connecting the Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area with the Sandy River Delta. The path runs parallel to the road near Exit 18 on Interstate 84, replacing a previous gravel path.