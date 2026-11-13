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Women’s Volleyball Celebrates Senior Night
By theholycrossspire,7 days ago
Last Friday, our women’s volleyball team had their senior night. They competed against the Pennsylvanian team, Lafayette College. So far this season, the overall record for the Crusaders is 13-15, and the conference record for them is 6-9. In comparison, the overall record for Lafayette is 7-18, and their conference record is 1-14. This senior night celebrated two graduating seniors, Lily Eigner and Georgia Murphy. The Holy Cross Crusaders absolutely swept for their senior night celebration, with them winning three sets straight.