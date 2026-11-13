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Twichell for Rainier mayor, Guist lead for contested councilor seat in early election results
By Kaelyn Cassidy,9 days ago
Rainier will soon see its first new mayor in more than two decades, and so far, Garye Twichell is ahead in the race. As of Thursday, Nov. 12, Twichell was ahead in the Rainier mayoral race with 46.9% of the vote. Two other candidates vying for the seat, Michael Kreger and Vanessa Meza, held 28.9% and 21.2% of the vote, respectively.
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