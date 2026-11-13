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$1.2 billion in stolen Binance crypto seized by U.S.
7 days ago
The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that authorities have seized roughly $1.2 billion in virtual assets stolen from cryptocurrency exchange Binance last month. More than $6 billion was stolen from industry giant Binance on Oct. 29, since then, joint efforts by the U.S. government and the private sector have led to more than $2.7 billion of that amount being frozen.