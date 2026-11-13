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Attorney General Aaron M. Frey Announces $183.5 Million Multistate Settlement with Rent-to-Own Finance Company Acima Digital, LLC
4 days ago
Maine to receive more than 254k in lease forgiveness, $61k in restitution and $48k direct to affected consumers. AUGUSTA — Attorney General Aaron M. Frey today announced a $183.5 million multistate settlement with Acima Digital, LLC and its direct parent company, Acima Holdings, LLC. The settlement consists of $43 million in restitution for the benefit of consumers, a $10.5 million payment to the states, and lease balance reductions totaling $130 million. Acima is a rent-to-own finance company that partners with Maine retailers to offer financing to Maine consumers via rental-purchase agreements. The settlement resolves allegations that Acima deceptively advertised its rental-purchase agreements in manner that misled consumers about the nature and cost of its rental-purchase agreements and deceptively marked up the cash price of the merchandise being rented, amongst other deceptive acts and practices with respect to the consummation and servicing of its rental-purchase agreements and its debt collection and credit reporting practices. Maine will receive over $61k in restitution, $48k direct to affected Maine consumers and over $254k in loan forgiveness.