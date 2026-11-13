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Live: High school football scores in the Baton Rouge area for Week 1 of the 2026 playoffs
By Staff report,11 days ago
It's Week 1 of the high school football playoffs in the Baton Rouge area, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from the big prep contests across South Louisiana. Walker-Denham Springs, Ascension Christian-St. John and Central-Woodlawn are among the big games being played on Friday night in the Baton Rouge area.
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