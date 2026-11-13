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Man accused of threatening woman at Watertown hotel
10 days ago
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) - A 25-year-old Watertown man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly threatening a woman at a city hotel. The Watertown Police Department arrested Charles Woodrum just after 7 p.m. Wednesday and charged him with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree burglary, second-degree menacing, and criminal obstruction of breathing.