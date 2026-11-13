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Stories You Don't Want to Miss for the week of Nov. 9, 2026
11 days ago
The city of Phoenix expects to enter Stage 2 drought conditions at the beginning of next year. Questions about the legality of President Trump’s decision to end asylum at the border on his first day in office have been working their way through U.S. courts. Arizona has now confirmed six cases of New World screwworm in the state. Plus the latest culture, politics, education, tribal natural resources and metro Phoenix news.