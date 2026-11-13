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2027 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT: Can It Carry Your Weekend?
By Nik Miles,11 days ago
The 2027 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT makes most sense when you start with the luggage, passengers and route, then work backward to the vehicle. Hyundai Santa Fe XRT’s extra clearance and all-terrain tires can serve a real purpose on rough access roads. They cannot solve a family packing problem, reduce the fuel bill or make every trail suitable. My buying advice is to choose XRT when its equipment answers a recurring need; otherwise, begin with an SEL AWD or investigate the hybrid.