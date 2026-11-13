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Warrant issued for third suspect in Villages golf cart theft ring
By Jamie Cox,11 days ago
THE VILLAGES, FL (352Today.com) – You’d think someone who stole a golf cart would drive it away as fast as possible. Investigators say that wasn’t always the case in The Villages. After hot-wiring a cart, the suspects would rekey it, leave it parked overnight at another local business, and list it for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Only later would they return to pick it up.
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