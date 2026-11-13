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Harvard Law School Suspends Students’ Library Access After ‘Study-In’
10 days ago
Harvard Law School suspended at least 18 students’ access to Langdell Library for two weeks following a silent “study-in” in support of clinical instructors last Friday. At least 18 participants received suspension emails Friday morning, according to an organizer. The organizer said at least one student who was in the library but did not participate in the study-in also received a notice.