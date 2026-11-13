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Another German show of strength in Muonio
By Ingeborg Scheve/Leandro Lutz,4 days ago
Takes her second straight win in Muonio after a three-way thriller to the finish line. Laura Gimmler does it again, just like last year: the German ski star wins the classic sprint in Muonio. She dominates the prologue, the quarterfinal and the semifinal. But the final turns into a thriller all the way to the finish line. Gimmler secures the win ahead of national team teammate Coletta Rydzek and home favorite Jasmi Joensuu.