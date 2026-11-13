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Do Good Things Come to Those Who Wait? The Potential Benefits and Features of Working Longer
11 days ago
Thinking about retirement can be exciting. It’s an opportunity to travel more, take up new hobbies and spend more time with loved ones. Yet planning for retirement can also be stressful with many complex questions: Have I saved enough? How long do my assets need to last? What about health insurance? Am I ready to leave the workforce and my career?