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Sweden moves to keep Russians out of the World Championships in Falun
By Ingeborg Scheve,9 days ago
Visa confusion grows in the World Cup; nobody knows who can race where, and now Sweden makes a new statement about Russians at the World Championships in Falun. On Friday afternoon, Swedish authorities announced that they want to keep Russia out of the World Championships in Falun. The result could be that half of the World Cup is held without Russians and the other half with them.