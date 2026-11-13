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The Joy Bus Celebrates 15 Years of Impact at Annual Gala, Raises Over $370,000 to Support Valley Cancer Patients
9 days ago
Milestone celebration at the Arizona Biltmore honors Derrick and Amy Hall and brings together more than 300 community supporters to advance the nonprofit’s mission. PHOENIX (Nov. 11, 2026) — The Joy Bus, a Phoenix-based nonprofit providing free, medically tailored meals and meaningful companionship to individuals facing cancer, celebrated 15 years of service at its Annual Gala on Friday, Oct. 30, at the Arizona Biltmore. The evening brought together more than 300 guests and raised over $370,000 to support the organization’s mission of providing nourishment and connection to Valley residents navigating cancer.
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