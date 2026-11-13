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Clorox, Kimberly-Clark, Newell Among CPGs Investing in Senior Leadership
7 days ago
The consumer goods and retail industry had another busy month for personnel shifts. Major leadership announcements from companies such as Clorox, Kimberly-Clark, Diageo, Lululemon and others provide a glimpse into the strategic priorities reshaping the C-suite. Across these moves, consumer brands are prioritizing seasoned executives who can embed AI and...