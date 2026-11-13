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Beaufort man arrested in connection with fatal collision that killed Marine
8 days ago
BEAUFORT — A Beaufort man has been arrested in connection with a collision that took the life of Raul Pacheco in August, officials say. Christopher Andrew Bliss, 25, was arrested and booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Nov. 1 in connection with the collision that occurred on Laurel Bay Road Aug. 22, according to officials with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
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