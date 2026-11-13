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Bay’s Katlan French stepping down as team’s head coach
By Matt DeGregorio,11 days ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) — Bay High’s Katlan French is stepping down as the Tigers head coach, sources told our Matt DeGregorio Friday. “First, I want to thank Sandra Reed, Superintendent of the Bay-Waveland School District. The support she provided to me and my family throughout our time here was as good as anyone could ask for. She is a true winner, and I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with her. Bay-Waveland is a great school district filled with great people.