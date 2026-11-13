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Philadelphia man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges in Northampton County
10 days ago
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Philadelphia man has been arrested following an investigation into allegations of child sexual exploitation, the City of Bethlehem Police Department announced Friday. DreVaughn Dior Core, 32, of Philadelphia, has been charged in Northampton County with sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors, harassment, and other related...