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Dejounte Murray requests trade from Pelicans
By Raphielle Johnson,11 days ago
After two-plus seasons, Dejounte Murray’s time in New Orleans may be coming to a close. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday that the veteran point guard has requested a trade, with the Pelicans confirming the news shortly thereafter. This comes on the heels of two blowout defeats for the Pelicans: a 51-point thrashing by the Warriors on Monday, followed by a 34-point loss to the Nets on Wednesday.
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