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VIDEO: Merab Dvalishvili, Saba Lazishvili give first interview after attack by Usman Nurmagomedov — with Chris Weidman
11 days ago
After Merab Dvalishvili and Saba Lazishvili returned to the athlete hotel following a brief detainment following an attack by Usman Nurmagomedov and several members of his team, the former bantamweight champion and teammate spoke with Weidman about the situation. It was the first interview either man have done since, and...