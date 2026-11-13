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Timpson’s Tipton scores TD in Memphis win
By Jeff Awtrey,11 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. (KTRE) - Former Timpson Bear Hunter Tipton scored his sixth touchdown of the season in Memphis’s 52-41 win over South Florida Thursday. The senior had two catches for 14 yards. Tipton’s touchdown came on a seven-yard pass with 5:35 left in the first quarter to give Memphis a 14-0 lead. Tipton ranks in a tie for fifth place in the American Conference in receiving touchdowns this season.
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