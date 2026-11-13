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Market Pulse: Is the Bull Market Over?
By David Vomund,10 days ago
“Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves.” — Peter Lynch. Market volatility jumped after the election. Is it still a bull market? Years ago I learned from Lowry Research (www.lowryresearch.com) that the single best indicator of an approaching market top is a negative divergence where the market indexes reach new highs while the majority of stocks are falling.