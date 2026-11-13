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2026 D-backs Off-season questions, #2: Who’s on first?
By Jim McLennan,10 days ago
Ten different players appeared at first-base for the Diamondbacks in 2026, with eight men starting games at the position. However, more than half of all the starts were by players no longer with the organization, in Ildemaro Vargas, Pavin Smith, Carlos Santana and Luken Baker, so a lot of playing time has to be replaced. In addition, the offensive production from the spot was flat-out terrible. Arizona was dead-last in the majors by OPS, hitting .233/.282/.354 for a dismal .636 OPS. That’s the worst in franchise history by 38 points. Second-worst at 1B? Well, that would be 2025, so it’s clearly a position at which the D-backs have struggled of late.