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Weekly unemployment claims stay elevated
10 days ago
By Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Vermont's weekly unemployment claims fell last week but are on the rise, typical of the seasonal trend. For the week ending November 7, 2026, the Vermont Department of Labor reported that there were 482 new claims, down 5 from the previous week and up 69 from last year at this time. Summer hiring typically drives claims down, while they begin to climb in the fall before extreme swings in claims occur around the holidays.
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