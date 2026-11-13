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How Onetrace Moves Quality Checks Into the Work
By Greg McClelland,8 days ago
The real problem on most construction projects isn’t the work itself. It’s the gap between the work happening and anyone knowing whether it was done correctly. Crews install, take photos and make notes. Then the information sits on phones, in inboxes and in spreadsheets until someone in the office gets around to reviewing it and spots an error. Sometimes that’s days later. Sometimes it’s weeks. By then, the crew has moved on. The wall is drywalled, the ceiling is closed in and the next job has started. A five-minute fix has become rework—and rework comes straight out of margin.