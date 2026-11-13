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Corporate Volunteers and Flagler Habitat Rebuild Deck and Stairs for Longtime Espanola Resident, 80
By FlaglerLive,11 days ago
Minnie Robinson, 80, has lived in her Espanola home since 1995. Flagler Habitat for Humanity brought corporate volunteers, local businesses and community partners together to rebuild her front deck and two entry staircases, helping her stay safe in the neighborhood she has called home for more than 30 years. Projects...