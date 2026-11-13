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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop, flights resume at Pittsburgh International Airport
By 90.5 WESA,11 days ago
The U.S. air travel schedule should be back to normal by the end of Sunday, two days after what was the nation's longest ground stop in 25 years, Bryan Bedford, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, said. He said airlines “will still have delays and cancellations” Saturday but promised that the “worst is behind us.”