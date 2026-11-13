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St. Louis author works through deep-rooted family trauma in new memoir
By Miya Norfleet,11 days ago
Amanda Schoepp grew up hearing her family’s secret piecemeal. The tragedy whispered across generations took place in New Orleans, where her great-grandfather murdered her great-grandmother, then committed suicide in 1963. Schoepp’s family continued to endure the ripple effects of that violence for decades to come, but honest conversation about...