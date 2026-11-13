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Cheeseburger Spaghetti Squash Bake
By Alexandrea Harrelson,7 days ago
This cheeseburger spaghetti squash bake tastes like a classic cheeseburger, baked right into a roasted squash shell. Lean ground beef gets cooked with onion and garlic, then stirred into a creamy special sauce made with high protein Greek yogurt, relish, and a splash of pickle juice. It all gets tossed with tender spaghetti squash strands, topped with cheddar, and baked until melty. Finish it the way you'd dress a burger, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, and an extra drizzle of sauce.