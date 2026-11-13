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FAA orders ground stop at St. Louis Lambert, all airports nationwide, due to communication issues
By St. Louis Public Radio,11 days ago
Flights have resumed at St. Louis Lambert International Airport after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop for all of the country's airports Friday afternoon. The lasted about four hours. In a statement, the FAA cited “extraordinary circumstances and reasons of safety” as the reason for the ground...