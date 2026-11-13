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Utah Downs Weber State 85-64 Behind a Second-Half Surge
By John Leone,11 days ago
If the first half in Salt Lake City was any indication, Utah was headed for another uncomfortable night. The second half told a very different story. The Utes trailed Weber State 37-30 at the break Tuesday, then flipped the game with a 20-0 run on the way to an 85-64 win at the Huntsman Center. Utah outscored the Wildcats 55-27 in the second half and is now 3-0 on the season.