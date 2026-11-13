undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Utah organizations provide opportunities for engagement beyond voting
By Simone Arai Wiatrak,10 days ago
As midterms come to a close and the Utah legislative session approaches, Utah organizations are working to engage the public in their political work. There are multiple Utah organizations throughout the state that participate in political organizing, education and different forms of lobbying before, during and after elections. Lobbying is...