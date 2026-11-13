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ABC-7 Storm Track First Alert: Storm Chances Across Southern New Mexico and West Texas Before Cooler, Drier Weekend
By Doppler Dave Speelman,11 days ago
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Storm chances are increasing across southern New Mexico and the Borderland this evening as a storm system moves east out of Arizona and Mexico, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. A sharp upper-level trough is pushing eastward across Arizona, while thunderstorms continue...
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