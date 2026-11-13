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Netherlands player ratings vs Greece: Tijjani Reijnders hits hat-trick in seven-goal Nations League rout
By Khaled Mahmoud,11 days ago
The Netherlands produced a performance of frightening superiority at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, obliterating Greece 7-0 in a UEFA Nations League encounter that was over as a contest before the interval. Xavi’s side exploited every structural weakness in the Greek defensive block, racing to a 5-0 lead by half-time. Crysencio Summerville opened the floodgates early, but the first half belonged to Reijnders, whose tactical intelligence in finding pockets of space allowed him to net a remarkable 21-minute hat-trick.