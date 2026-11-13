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Calls to review Philly's foster care system aren't new. They're the latest in years of attempted reform
By Michaela Althouse,11 days ago
In April 2019, former Councilmember David Oh proposed the establishment of a Special Committee on Child Separation In Philadelphia to take a closer look at the work of the Department of Human Services. The measure, co-sponsored by current Councilmember Cindy Bass (D-8th), was initially rejected — including by Mayor Cherelle...
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